GensoKishi Metaverse Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $602,362.11 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,072,672 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

