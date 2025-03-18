George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 18.53%.
George Risk Industries Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of George Risk Industries stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. George Risk Industries has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $17.54.
George Risk Industries Company Profile
