Glenn W. Stetson Buys 500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $23,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,628.20. This trade represents a 0.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

MTDR traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 176.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 984,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

