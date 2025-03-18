Glenview Trust co Has $705,000 Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

