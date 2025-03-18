Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $59.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLBE

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

Global-E Online Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. Global-E Online has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.