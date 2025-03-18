Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.53 Million

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $54.86 million and $15.53 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,994,793 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is goatchan.xyz. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,994,793.444681. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.05524485 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $18,225,539.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

