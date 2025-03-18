Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $27.20. Gorilla Technology Group shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 831,590 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

