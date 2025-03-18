Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $8,504.51 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,727.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00108080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.17 or 0.00405213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.70 or 0.00251688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00021210 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

