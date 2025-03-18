Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $206.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.08.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $191.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.41. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.39, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.