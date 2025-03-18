GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $457.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.13 and its 200 day moving average is $460.94. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $536.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

