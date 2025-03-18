Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Takes $371,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $569.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $595.53 and its 200 day moving average is $589.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

