Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 21,246 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 3.06% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

MMLG stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

