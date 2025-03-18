Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,526,000 after buying an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,231,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,036,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 76,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,916,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $194.38 and a 52-week high of $226.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

