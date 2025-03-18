Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

