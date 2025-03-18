Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 9,139 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,659,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,003,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

