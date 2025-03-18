HC Wainwright Comments on Bit Digital Q4 Earnings

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bit Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bit Digital

Bit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 5.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 530,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,597,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.