Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) versus Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Critical Review

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hesai Group and Richtech Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hesai Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -20.31% -6.79% -4.58% Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Hesai Group and Richtech Robotics' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics has a beta of -7.94, suggesting that its stock price is 894% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Richtech Robotics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $2.08 billion 1.36 -$67.04 million ($0.13) -171.54 Richtech Robotics $4.39 million 57.16 -$8.14 million ($0.13) -17.23

Richtech Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richtech Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Richtech Robotics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

