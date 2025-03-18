HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $364,077.24 and $182,535.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00004355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,614,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00013043 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $179,444.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

