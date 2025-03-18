HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 751.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $496.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

