HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,978,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,499.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after purchasing an additional 692,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.6 %

CBRE stock opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

