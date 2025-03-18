HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 182.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,771 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.