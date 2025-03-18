HitBTC Token Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $948,531.77 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars.

