Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,787,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,200,000 after acquiring an additional 470,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

