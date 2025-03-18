Horizon Investments LLC Has $16.49 Million Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.76% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,216.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

