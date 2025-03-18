Horizon Investments LLC Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 214.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

