Horizon Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USHY opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $37.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

