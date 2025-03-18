Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $419,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

