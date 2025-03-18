Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

