Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 573.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

