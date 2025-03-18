H&T Group (LON:HAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H&T Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.06%.

H&T Group Price Performance

Shares of H&T Group stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 395 ($5.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 15.96. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 325.50 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 440 ($5.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 351.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.07. The company has a market capitalization of £172.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

