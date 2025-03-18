Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Inhibrx Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INBX opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

