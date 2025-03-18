Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
Inhibrx Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $35.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
