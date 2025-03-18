Inpex (IPXHF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Inpex to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHF opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.
About Inpex
