Inpex (IPXHF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Inpex to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHF opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

