Insider Buying: Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Insider Purchases 283,018 Shares of Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lucas bought 283,018 shares of Metro Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,999.95 ($9,554.11).
Metro Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $364.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87.
About Metro Mining
