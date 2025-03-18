Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $488.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.19.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

