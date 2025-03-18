Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Insider Raelene Murphy Buys 15,000 Shares

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) insider Raelene Murphy purchased 15,000 shares of Integral Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,400.00 ($22,547.77).

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Integral Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Integral Diagnostics’s payout ratio is -23.08%.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

