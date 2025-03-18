International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

