International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Lithium

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders have bought 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.