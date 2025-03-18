International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,569,000 shares of company stock worth $38,535. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Recommended Stories

