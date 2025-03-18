International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 444,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.1 days.

International Petroleum Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IPCFF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 9,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,141. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

