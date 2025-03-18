Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 170,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,330,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 119,374.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 131,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,599,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

