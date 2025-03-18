Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 170,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
