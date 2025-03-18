Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 280,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 341,694 shares.The stock last traded at $49.59 and had previously closed at $50.04.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

