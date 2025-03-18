Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 583,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 697,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of PNQI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

