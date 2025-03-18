Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $17,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $482.77 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.16.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

