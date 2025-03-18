Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $168,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

