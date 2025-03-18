Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Raised by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.2% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

