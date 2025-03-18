iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

