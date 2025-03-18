iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,591,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

