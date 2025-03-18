iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,789 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $39,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,999,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after buying an additional 90,827 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

