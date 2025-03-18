Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 15,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Jamf has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,314 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Jamf by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 89,901 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

